Dalits beaten by farm leader, BKU to await report on issue

Sangrur, June 20
A state-level meeting of BKU (Ugrahan), presided over by state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, was held today near Barnala to discuss the issue related to a farmer leader Manjit Singh, allegedly involved in the beating up of two Dalit youths.
State press secretary of the union Jagtar Singh Kalajhar said it was decided that the union would not draw up any plan in this case till the fact-finding committee, constituted by labour organisations, did not make its report public.
