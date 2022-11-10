DAP shortage challenge for AAP, Bhagwant Mann should intervene: MLA Sandeep Jakhar

Abohar, November 9

Farmers are now struggling to get DAP fertilisers after going through a phase of damage to cotton and Kinnow orchards due to whitefly attack and lack of proper management of canal water, respectively. This situation was the biggest challenge for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, but no arrangement was made to deal with it.

Expressing this view, MLA Sandeep Jakhar said the AAP government, which claimed to be farmer-friendly, did not pay any attention to make advance arrangements for DAP fertiliser. In Fazilka, farmers needed 26,000 MT of DAP fertiliser, but till November 8, the state government was able to arrange only 16,000 MT of the DAP.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should intervene to make arrangements for the DAP immediately, he said.

Kinnow orchards had dried up due to non-availability of canal water on time, Jakhar said. Not only farmers and gardeners, but thousands of labourers dependent on farming were also facing financial crises, Jakhar added.

The Punjab Government had announced to provide relief to farmers by completing the girdawari for compensation by September 30 and then by October 31, but not a penny was received by farmers in the name of relief, Jakhar said. — OC

Farmers protest

Farmers, under the banner of BKU Ekta (Ugrahan), today protested outside the District Administrative Complex in Bathinda over shortage of DAP fertiliser. They raised slogans against the state and central governments and union leaders also met Deputy Commissioner.

