INDIA VOTES 2024: Fate of 328 candidates sealed amid peaceful polling, heat keeps turnout low in Punjab

Punjab witnessed a largely peaceful polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats, recording 61.32 per cent turnout as per ECI figures, down from 65.94 per cent in 2019. As many as 328 candidates are contesting the elections.

13 Constituencies 61.32* Polling %age 67.97 Highest in Bathinda 54.02 Lowest in Amritsar

AAP nominee Karamjit Anmol with voters in Faridkot.

Although an AAP worker was gunned down at Lakhowal in Ajnala last evening, no major incidents of violence were reported today. Residents of Lakhowal village in this constituency boycotted the poll, with only 3 out of 1,289 eligible voters casting their vote.

First-time voter Divya Sahni in Jalandhar.

In Ferozepur, BSP candidate Surinder Kamboj was booked under Sections 171-F of IPC and 126-1, 132 of the RP Act at Guruharsahai for making a video of himself while casting his vote at Jiwa Arain village. The video has gone viral.

Voters enjoy golgappas at a polling booth in Amritsar.

At Ahmedpur village in Budhlada, only 170 out of the 3,600 voters turned up to vote. The village was protesting against police inaction over the murder of a 65-year-old resident, Jangir Singh, and his sister-in-law Ranjit Kaur.

CM Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur in Sangrur. Tribune photos

Heat seems to have played a significant part in keeping people away from booths, sending the voting percentage down as the temperature soared above 45°C. In 2014, the voting percentage was 70.63 per cent and in 2019, it was 65.94 per cent.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal along with wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal and children at Badal village in Muktsar.

It was a unique election in Punjab where no party had formed an alliance. AAP, the Congress, the BJP and SAD are locked in a four-cornered contest whereas the emergence of radical leaders in Sangrur, Faridkot and Khadoor Sahib have made the contest five-cornered.

Ravneet Bittu with supporters at Kotli village in Payal, Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, six villages in Ludhiana boycotted the Lok Sabha poll in protest against an upcoming biogas plant there, expressing fear it would contaminate underground water, air, and cause health problems. The villages which boycotted the poll included Bhundri, Gajipur, Ghungrali Rajputan, Kishangarh, Nawan Pind and Mushkadbad.

On the sidelines: Mid-day meal workers prepare paranthas to be served as breakfast to polling teams and security personnel deployed at a school in Mandi Ahmedgarh. Mahesh Sharma, Himanshu Mahajan, Raj Sadosh

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C has expressed satisfaction at the turnout and thanked voters for turning up despite intense heat. He has appreciated the political parties and candidates for maintaining peace. He has offered special gratitude to the poll staff and security agencies for braving the challenging working conditions which resulted in peaceful elections.

A man quenches his thirst amid intense heat as he waits to cast his vote at Government Primary School,Giaspura, in Ludhiana dustrict.

Bathinda recorded the highest voting at 67.97 , followed by Ferozepur with 65.95 per cent.

The state has seen the dynamic campaigning, with candidates from a wide spectrum contesting the elections. From former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa to women MPs Preneet Kaur and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, even ex-Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana and radical leader Amritpal Singh sought people’s mandate for a seat in Parliament.”

Saplings distributed among voters at a ‘green booth’ in Abohar on Saturday.

Five Cabinet Ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Amritsar), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Khadoor Sahib), Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (Bathinda), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Sangrur) and Balbir Singh (Patiala) are in the fray.

A total of 2,14,61,739 voters, including 1,01,74,240 women and 773 third-gender electors, were eligible to vote in Punjab.

For the 13 Lok Sabha seats, a total of 24,451 polling stations were set up of these, 5,694 polling stations were identified as critical.

SNIPPETS

When DC was stopped by polling staff

Ferozepur: The pollling staff at booth no 53 in Ferozepur Cantt failed to recognise DEO-cum-DC Rajesh Dhiman when he along with other officials went to visit the polling centre and was stopped. “Eh DC Sahib Ne,” quipped SDM Charumita as she had to intervene to save the situation. This was followed by a hearty laughter. Appreciating the strictness of the staff, the DC said no one should be allowed to enter the booth without showing an ID card. OC

Poll officer dies in harness

Jalandhar: Surinder Kumar, Assistant Presiding Officer at a polling station in Nakodar, died on duty. He complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital. But he was declared ‘brought dead’. Officials of the district administration have condoled his demise. TNS

Students keep vigil at booths

Patiala: In a unique initiative, around 210 school students were chosen, trained and explained as to how to monitor polling booths through webcasting. DEO Showkat Ahmad Parray said, “These students were keeping a vigil at all 1,786 booths in the constituency.” TNS

At 118, she’s aware of her rights

Fazilka: Indro Bai, 118, exercised her franchise at Ghubaya village in Fazilka district. Deputy Commssisoner Senu Duggal said Tehsildar Balwinder Singh honoured Indro Bai on behalf of the district administration. On her Aadhaar card, her date of birth is 01-01-1906. OC

...quick at voting

Jalandhar: Though cricketer-turned-AAP Rajya Sabha MP was missing from the campaigning scene, he turned up to cast his vote at 7.15 am. He waited his turn in a queue outside the booth. Talking to the media, he said, “I want the voters to be responsible citizens and turn up in large numbers to elect the government of their choice.”

