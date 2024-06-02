INDIA VOTES 2024: Fate of 328 candidates sealed amid peaceful polling, heat keeps turnout low in Punjab

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, June 1
Punjab witnessed a largely peaceful polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats, recording 61.32 per cent turnout as per ECI figures, down from 65.94 per cent in 2019. As many as 328 candidates are contesting the elections.
13 Constituencies
61.32* Polling %age
67.97 Highest in Bathinda
54.02 Lowest in Amritsar
Although an AAP worker was gunned down at Lakhowal in Ajnala last evening, no major incidents of violence were reported today. Residents of Lakhowal village in this constituency boycotted the poll, with only 3 out of 1,289 eligible voters casting their vote.
In Ferozepur, BSP candidate Surinder Kamboj was booked under Sections 171-F of IPC and 126-1, 132 of the RP Act at Guruharsahai for making a video of himself while casting his vote at Jiwa Arain village. The video has gone viral.
At Ahmedpur village in Budhlada, only 170 out of the 3,600 voters turned up to vote. The village was protesting against police inaction over the murder of a 65-year-old resident, Jangir Singh, and his sister-in-law Ranjit Kaur.
Heat seems to have played a significant part in keeping people away from booths, sending the voting percentage down as the temperature soared above 45°C. In 2014, the voting percentage was 70.63 per cent and in 2019, it was 65.94 per cent.
It was a unique election in Punjab where no party had formed an alliance. AAP, the Congress, the BJP and SAD are locked in a four-cornered contest whereas the emergence of radical leaders in Sangrur, Faridkot and Khadoor Sahib have made the contest five-cornered.
Meanwhile, six villages in Ludhiana boycotted the Lok Sabha poll in protest against an upcoming biogas plant there, expressing fear it would contaminate underground water, air, and cause health problems. The villages which boycotted the poll included Bhundri, Gajipur, Ghungrali Rajputan, Kishangarh, Nawan Pind and Mushkadbad.
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C has expressed satisfaction at the turnout and thanked voters for turning up despite intense heat. He has appreciated the political parties and candidates for maintaining peace. He has offered special gratitude to the poll staff and security agencies for braving the challenging working conditions which resulted in peaceful elections.
Bathinda recorded the highest voting at 67.97 , followed by Ferozepur with 65.95 per cent.
The state has seen the dynamic campaigning, with candidates from a wide spectrum contesting the elections. From former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa to women MPs Preneet Kaur and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, even ex-Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana and radical leader Amritpal Singh sought people’s mandate for a seat in Parliament.”
Five Cabinet Ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Amritsar), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Khadoor Sahib), Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (Bathinda), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Sangrur) and Balbir Singh (Patiala) are in the fray.
A total of 2,14,61,739 voters, including 1,01,74,240 women and 773 third-gender electors, were eligible to vote in Punjab.
For the 13 Lok Sabha seats, a total of 24,451 polling stations were set up of these, 5,694 polling stations were identified as critical.
SNIPPETS
When DC was stopped by polling staff
Ferozepur: The pollling staff at booth no 53 in Ferozepur Cantt failed to recognise DEO-cum-DC Rajesh Dhiman when he along with other officials went to visit the polling centre and was stopped. “Eh DC Sahib Ne,” quipped SDM Charumita as she had to intervene to save the situation. This was followed by a hearty laughter. Appreciating the strictness of the staff, the DC said no one should be allowed to enter the booth without showing an ID card. OC
Poll officer dies in harness
Jalandhar: Surinder Kumar, Assistant Presiding Officer at a polling station in Nakodar, died on duty. He complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital. But he was declared ‘brought dead’. Officials of the district administration have condoled his demise. TNS
Students keep vigil at booths
Patiala: In a unique initiative, around 210 school students were chosen, trained and explained as to how to monitor polling booths through webcasting. DEO Showkat Ahmad Parray said, “These students were keeping a vigil at all 1,786 booths in the constituency.” TNS
At 118, she’s aware of her rights
Fazilka: Indro Bai, 118, exercised her franchise at Ghubaya village in Fazilka district. Deputy Commssisoner Senu Duggal said Tehsildar Balwinder Singh honoured Indro Bai on behalf of the district administration. On her Aadhaar card, her date of birth is 01-01-1906. OC
...quick at voting
Jalandhar: Though cricketer-turned-AAP Rajya Sabha MP was missing from the campaigning scene, he turned up to cast his vote at 7.15 am. He waited his turn in a queue outside the booth. Talking to the media, he said, “I want the voters to be responsible citizens and turn up in large numbers to elect the government of their choice.”
