Daughters of Fauja Singh Sarari, former OSD trade charges; Punjab minister visits Dera Sacha Sauda's centre

Ferozepur, October 30

After a purported audio clip of Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari and his “friend-turned-foe” Tarsem Lal Kapoor went viral creating a furore in the state politics, their daughters have now reportedly locked horns on social media.

While the minister’s daughter Simranjit Sarari was seen defending her father, his former OSD’s daughter Sherry Kapoor lamented that the people were apparently unhappy with the style of functioning of the minister and workers were leaving them.

Simranjit said there were some “opportunist” people who had come forward for their vested interests and “vanished” at the time of crisis. “It’s for the masses to decide our working style. People are always supreme,” said Simranjit, adding that they were working selflessly for the benefit of residents.

Continuing her tirade against Sarari, Sherry accused them of high-handedness, stating that those who worked relentlessly for their success were leaving them due to their anti-worker practices.

The video of both girls slugging it out on social media has attracted a lot of attention.

The entire controversy started when Joney Kapoor, who claimed to be Sarari’s personal assistant, was booked and subsequently apprehended by the police for using the Tricolour and a “hooter” on his car.

As per information, Joney and his supporters reportedly got inkling that the action had been initiated with concurrence of the minister, which apparently infuriated them, including his uncle Tarsem Lal Kapoor, who had been working with Sarari as an OSD.

Later, Kapoor allegedly released the audio, which triggered the controversy.

Meanwhile, Sarari has been claiming innocence, terming the audio as concocted and an attempt to malign his image.

