Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 16

A convict in 1993 Delhi bomb blast case, Davinderpal Singh Bhullar’s case for premature release will be decided within four weeks, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was today told. The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review board’.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi’s Bench, a dealing assistant appearing for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and another respondent stated that the case for grant of premature release to the petitioner was pending before the board and it would decide his case within four weeks.

Taking a note of the submission, Justice Bedi fixed the matter for further hearing on October 18. The submission came more than eight months after a meeting was held regarding Bhullar’s premature release. He was seeking directions for setting aside the order denying premature release. This, he contended, was in violation of Article 14 and 19 of the Constitution.

It was further contended that Bhullar had become entitled to be released prematurely on usual terms and conditions as per Delhi prisons Rules 2018, after completion of 14 years actual sentence and 20 years total sentence.

“He has already completed more than 27 years of actual sentence, whereas as per rules he was required to undergo only 14 years actual sentence and 20 years sentence including remissions. His case for premature release has been deferred repeatedly without application of judicious mind in the most mechanical manner without any substantial reasons,” it was added.

Justice Bedi had initially issued notice on May 30 last year. The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, observed a reply dated January 11 on behalf of two of the respondents filed in the court stating that a meeting was held on December 14, 2022, regarding the premature release of the applicant-petitioner. But the outcome was awaited.