Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar's release deferred again

New Delhi, March 2

The Sentence Review Board (SRB) of the Delhi Government headed by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain today deferred the decision on early release of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict, who is currently lodged in Amritsar jail.

The matter has been put off till the next SRB meeting. Seven members of the SRB include director general of Tihar prison, secretaries of Home and Law Departments, director of Social Welfare Department of the Delhi Government, a district judge, and a senior Delhi Police officer.

The Sikh bodies have criticised the decision of the SRB. Harmeet Singh Kalka and Jagdip Singh Kahlon, president and general secretary of the DSGMC, respectively, criticised Kejriwal-led Delhi Government for deferring Bhullar’s release. “It shows the malafide intentions of Kejriwal and how much he cares about the feelings of the Sikh community,” the duo said.

Bhullar’s release application has been rejected for the fourth time.

Bhullar was arrested in 1993 in Delhi bomb blast case and sentenced to death in 2011. Later, the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence into life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, former DSGMC chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa said he would go to court if required. He condemned the Delhi Government for delaying the release. — TNS

Kejri not letting him go free: SAD

Chandigarh: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for “blocking” the release of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar yet again. He alleged, “Kejriwal’s hypocrisy stands exposed...”

