Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

Web channel gets 77,000 followers, Facebook page 3.88 lakh

A video grab of the SGPC’s YouTube channel that telecasts Gurbani. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, July 24

The SGPC’s newly launched YouTube channel that broadcasts live Gurbani kirtan from the Golden Temple has got an overwhelming response with over 77,000 followers joining on the opening day.

It was the SGPC’s maiden attempt to launch its exclusive YouTube channel ‘SGPC Sri Amritsar’ on which the Gurbani transmission has been scheduled thrice a day. It was available on YouTube and Facebook.

The SGPC’s Facebook page that telecast live Gurbani has 3.88 lakh followers.

Elated by the fabulous response, SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the response tends to increase. “By 8.30 pm, the subscribers’ figure on YouTube was 77.1k, whereas on Facebook, we have 388k subscribers”, he said.

Five channels attempted to steal the contents of Gurbani kirtan. The SGPC submitted a complaint of copyright infringement with the YouTube authorities following which the contents of the channels were frozen.

“All rights of Gurbani telecast have been kept reserved with the SGPC. Any channel, web or any media platform, which is not authorised by the SGPC, if makes any attempt to penetrate into the contents either re-directing, re-streaming, downloading or uploading the Gurbani broadcast from the Golden Temple, will be taken to task”, he said.

A member of the SGPC’s technical team that kept a hawk eye on the violators revealed that five channels were identified which tried to grab the Gurbani broadcast.

“We immediately submitted with the YouTube authorities that the SGPC’s copyright was being breached by some channels and requested to remove the video and audio because the uploader didn’t have permission to use it. Prompt action was taken and the contents were removed from their site”, he said.

He said out of five, three channels tried to re-stream the live Gurbani broadcast and another one attempted a similar move during the ‘Katha’ rendered from Manji Sahib Diwan Hall. Then, we identified one more channel that attempted to have a hand on the contents of ‘Hukumnama’, read out from the Golden Temple.

Bid to steal content

Five channels attempted to steal the content of Gurbani kirtan. The SGPC submitted a complaint of copyright infringement with the YouTube authorities following which the contents of the channels were frozen

