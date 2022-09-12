Day after ASI's 'suicide', his wife gives clean chit to Tanda SHO

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 11

Day after ASI Satish Kumar accused Tanda SHO Onkar Singh Brar of harassment before allegedly shooting himself, his wife in her statement to the Hariana police has held no one responsible for the cop’s death.

According to sources, Amritpal, the wife of the deceased cop, said her husband died as his service revolver went off suddenly when he was cleaning it. On Amritpal’s statement, the Hariana police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC.

Blaming the Tanda SHO for Satish’s death, Gulshan Kumar, the brother of the deceased, sought action against him. He demanded that an FIR under Section 306 of the IPC should be registered against Onkar.

Talking about the inquest proceedings, Gulshan said, “We don’t know how the police have done this when Satish left a suicide note and even made a video holding the Tanda SHO responsible for his death. Now, whatever statements have been taken by pressuring the family are of no use.”

Meanwhile, the last rites of the deceased cop were conducted with police honours this afternoon. Officials of the police administration were present on this occasion.

When DSP Palwinder Singh, who was present for the cremation, was asked about the action taken in the case, he said proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC had been recorded by the Hariana police on the statement given by the deceased’s wife.

On being asked about the suicide note and the video by the ASI, the DSP said the SIT was probing the case and action would be taken after its report. Repeated attempts to contact SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal proved futile.

#Hoshiarpur