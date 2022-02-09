Day after assault on Congress nominee, MLA Simarjit Singh Bains held

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana/Chandigarh, Feb 8

Day after Congress’ Atam Nagar candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal and supporters were allegedly attacked by Lok Insaaf Party supporters in a Shimlapuri market, the police today arrested MLA Simarjit Singh Bains from the courts complex here.

Conspiracy, prove charge It’s a conspiracy by the Ludhiana police at Congress’ behest. I challenge the Police Commissioner to resign if the murder bid charge is not proven. I vow to leave politics if it is proven. Truth will prevail. Simarjit Singh Bains, MLA

An attempt to murder case was registered against 34 persons, including Bains, his son Ajaypreet Singh Bains, at Shimlapuri police station yesterday.

In the incident, bullets were allegedly fired and an SUV of the Congress candidate and a Jeep were damaged by LIP workers.

Bains was taken into custody by police officials, led by Joint Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar, while he was attending an election meeting organised in the lawyers’ chamber at the court complex. A posse of police personnel and anti-riot police was deployed at the venue.

As the police entered the meeting room to arrest the MLA, lawyers resisted the move. Police then secured the exist points of the complex and arrested Bains as he along with supporters emerged. He was taken into a police vehicle amid pushing and shoving by supporters. They tried to resist his arrest by confronting the cops and even laying in front of the vehicle.

Bains had recently got a stay order from the Supreme Court after a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued in a rape case.

In his complaint to the police, Karwal’s aide Gurvinder Singh Prinkle claimed when he along with the party nominee and other workers was going for an election meeting yesterday, MLA Bains, his son Ajaypreet along with supporters hurled bricks at them. He alleged Bains and his son also opened fire with intent to kill, but they escaped.

An hour before the arrest, his elder brother and sitting MLA Balwinder Bains had met the Police Commissioner, seeking an inquiry into a “politically motivated” case registered against his brother. After the meeting, Bains decided to hold an election meeting with lawyers.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, S Karuna Raju has appointed Inspector Kulwant Singh as the SHO of Shimlapuri Police Station. A spokesperson said as per a report received from the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, SHO Sub-Inspector Labh Singh was present on the spot when the clash took place, but failed to handle the situation, leading to deterioration of law and order. The SI had been suspended and transferred to the Police Lines, Ludhiana, over dereliction of duty. A departmental inquiry has been initiated.

