Day after attack on cops in Mohali, no arrest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

A day after a violent clash took place between the police and Sikh activists seeking the release of “Bandi Singhs” on the Chandigarh-Mohali border, near Sector 51, the Punjab Police today failed to make any arrest.

Officials said efforts were on to identify the culprits involved in the clash that left several personnel of the UT and the Punjab Police injured.

Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law and Order), said, “We have registered a separate FIR in Mohali. Our men were also injured. We are in the process of identifying the accused.”

A police official said, “Leaders of the agitating groups were holding talks with civil and police officials from Punjab and Chandigarh regarding the submission of a memorandum to the Punjab CM. Suddenly some elements at the site turned rowdy and started clashing with the police.” Meanwhile, the situation remained under control at the dharna site today. Activists belonging to various Sikh groups have been protesting since January 7. They are demanding the release of Sikh prisoners jailed during the militancy period. They claimed that they did not start the clash, which began only after some persons threw stones at activists protesting peacefully.

