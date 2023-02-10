Day after attack on cops in Mohali, no arrest

Chandigarh, February 9
A day after a violent clash took place between the police and Sikh activists seeking the release of “Bandi Singhs” on the Chandigarh-Mohali border, near Sector 51, the Punjab Police today failed to make any arrest.
Editorial: Dangerous turn
Officials said efforts were on to identify the culprits involved in the clash that left several personnel of the UT and the Punjab Police injured.
Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law and Order), said, “We have registered a separate FIR in Mohali. Our men were also injured. We are in the process of identifying the accused.”
A police official said, “Leaders of the agitating groups were holding talks with civil and police officials from Punjab and Chandigarh regarding the submission of a memorandum to the Punjab CM. Suddenly some elements at the site turned rowdy and started clashing with the police.” Meanwhile, the situation remained under control at the dharna site today. Activists belonging to various Sikh groups have been protesting since January 7. They are demanding the release of Sikh prisoners jailed during the militancy period. They claimed that they did not start the clash, which began only after some persons threw stones at activists protesting peacefully.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...