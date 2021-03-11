Day after crackdown on crushers in Nangal, mining officer suspended

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 22

Day after mining officer Vipin Kamboj sealed six stone crusher plants allegedly involved in illegal mining in the hills of Khera Kalmot village near Nangal, he was placed under suspension for “dereliction of duty” by Principal Secretary, Water Resources and Mining and Geology, Krishan Kumar late last evening.

Sources say action against the officer has been taken for not following the directions of the NGT

Kamboj had sealed six stone crushers — Mahavir Stone Crusher, Gill Stone Crusher, Kalgidhar Stone Crusher, Guru Stone Crusher, New Satluj Stone Crusher and Gurinder Doaba Stone Crusher — after the unit owners failed to present relevant documents relating to storage of a large quantity of extracted material with them.

According to the suspension letter, Kamboj had been suspended with immediate effect and a charge-sheet would follow.

According to sources, action over dereliction of duty had been taken for not following the directions of the National Green Tribunal.