Day after crackdown on crushers in Nangal, mining officer suspended

Ropar, April 22
Day after mining officer Vipin Kamboj sealed six stone crusher plants allegedly involved in illegal mining in the hills of Khera Kalmot village near Nangal, he was placed under suspension for “dereliction of duty” by Principal Secretary, Water Resources and Mining and Geology, Krishan Kumar late last evening.
Dereliction of duty
- Vipin Kamboj has been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty. A charge-sheet will follow, says letter by Principal Secy
- Sources say action against the officer has been taken for not following the directions of the NGT
Kamboj had sealed six stone crushers — Mahavir Stone Crusher, Gill Stone Crusher, Kalgidhar Stone Crusher, Guru Stone Crusher, New Satluj Stone Crusher and Gurinder Doaba Stone Crusher — after the unit owners failed to present relevant documents relating to storage of a large quantity of extracted material with them.
According to the suspension letter, Kamboj had been suspended with immediate effect and a charge-sheet would follow.
According to sources, action over dereliction of duty had been taken for not following the directions of the National Green Tribunal.
