Day after Opposition sews anti-NDA alliance, Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring says will continue fighting against AAP in state

PTI

Chandigarh, July 19

A day after 26 opposition parties joined hands to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said his party will continue to fight against the ruling AAP over public issues in the state.

The Congress and the AAP are among the 26 parties that are part of the opposition alliance—Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The Congress has been targeted by the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP for joining the opposition grouping with the AAP. They claimed the Congress and AAP have entered into a “pact” and the grand old party should now be called the “government party” in Punjab.

The SAD even wrote a letter to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker saying that the seats of Congress members should be shifted to the treasury benches. The Akali Dal has described the “AAP-Congress collusion” as “unholy wedlock”.

The AAP took part in the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru after the Congress announced its decision to oppose the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.

Speaking to the media here, Warring said the Congress has always fought for protecting constitutional values and saving democracy.

Many opposition parties that are against the ideology of the BJP and the RSS have joined hands, he said, referring to opposition grouping INDIA.

“But you (media) give it a colour that (a political) alliance has been forged. Till now, no such discussion has taken place. We are the main opposition party in Punjab,” he said.

“If such an issue (alliance) comes up in the states, then they (party high command) will consult the state units and then a decision will be taken,” the Congress leader said in response to a question.

Warring said the Congress is fighting against the AAP in Punjab on many issues like drug menace and flood situation.

“We are the principal opposition party in Punjab and we will continue to fight against the AAP government on public issues,” he said.

The Punjab Congress chief said senior leaders of the state unit on Wednesday held a detailed discussion on issues related to the flooding, including compensation to the victims, and other important issues pertaining to the state.

“We discussed how to press the state government and the Centre to allocate funds required for the rehabilitation of those affected (by the floods) and compensate those who lost their homes, cattle and loved ones in the natural disaster,” Warring said.

“We have already demanded that the Centre release Rs 10,000 crore for the rehabilitation of the victims and compensation to the farmers who have lost their entire crop,” he said.

“It was a man-made disaster that devastated and displaced hundreds of families,” he said.

Lambasting the AAP and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for their “mismanagement and carelessness”, Warring said had the necessary steps been taken ahead of the monsoon, the impact of the rains could have been less.

