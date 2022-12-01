 Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD : The Tribune India

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

Expands parallel group of leaders

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

Jagmeet Brar. File photo



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 1

A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) excluded him from the revised core committee of the party, former MP Jagmeet Brar expanded a parallel power group of senior leaders, who have been seeking a change in the party leadership and return to Punjab- and people-centric policies.

Brar said the aim of the group called SAD Unity Coordination panel is only to strengthen the party and prepare a roadmap of revival with focus on the general election in 2024.

In response to a query on whether he acknowledges Sukhbir Badal as the party president, Brar said Sukhbir is the president but there had been several unconstitutional decisions taken by the leadership which he opposed.

He said he is not questioning the service rendered by the Badal family to the party but it had been 55 years of dominance by the family.

Openly supporting Jagir Kaur, who was expelled from the party after she contested the SGPC president’s election on her own, Brar said her expulsion was unconstitutional. Moreover, the treatment meted out to her and the language used against her was inappropriate, he added.

He also supported SAD media advisor Harcharan Bains, who no longer is national advisor to the party president. "Bains has given his life to the party. He deserves respect."

Announcing the expansion of the Unity Panel, Brar claimed that 12 members had been added to the existing panel. These include Adesh Partap Kairon, son-in-law of SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal. Kairon does not figure in the two committees announced by the party on Wednesday.

The other members are Jagir Kaur, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, Rattan Singh Ajnala, Gaganjit Singh Barnala, Sukhwinder Singh Aulakh, Alwinder Singh Pakhoke, Praveen Nusrat, Harbans Singh Manjhpur, Amandeep Singh Mangat and Narinder Singh Kaleka.

Brar said he wasn't expecting to be included in the party's core committee but was shocked that no Muslim leader from Malerkotla was included.

The expanded panel, Brar said, would meet on December 9 to chalk out revival of the party before the next general election.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar's calls Punjabis 'bewakoof kaum', apologises after comment stirs controversy

3
Nation

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

4
Nation

‘Making bad films is not a crime, but…’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid stands by his comments on ‘Kashmir Files’

5
Nation

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

6
Trending

Karnataka farmer gets Rs 8 for 205 kg onions after travelling 416 km, receipt goes viral

7
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

8
Punjab

SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami asks Punjab govt to stop release of ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’

9
Punjab

G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards

10
Diaspora

‘We are better than this’:  Indian-origin TV presenter slams ‘racist joke’ at British Curry Awards

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 34.65 per cent voter turnout till 1pm; PM Modi calls for record polling

89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

A consent form with complete details of Poonawala and the te...

Moga singer-cop booked for promoting gun culture

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

Expands parallel group of leaders

‘Korean’ woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral

2 youths arrested for harassing South Korean woman on Mumbai street

A video surfaces on Wednesday showing the woman being sexual...


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

Tarn Taran diary: Sale of synthetic strings continues unabated

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to host two key G20 meets in January, March

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab Poonawala’s ‘confessions’ have no legal validity, say experts

Land pooling: BJP proposes to amend Delhi Development Act

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert