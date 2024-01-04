Day after petrol stations went dry, fuel supply back to normal in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, January 3

The fuel supply went back to normal at many petrol stations across the state on Wednesday.

Yesterday, hundreds of petrol stations ran dry after customers resorted to panic buying due to the truckers’ strike over the hit-&-run law.

Owners of petrol stations said to reach adequate level of stock, they need supply for at least three consecutive days. The daily consumption of petrol is around 4, 100 kilolitres (kl) and of diesel is around 10,000 kl in the state. The capacity of an average fuel tanker is 12,000 litres.

“Still, there is no supply in some interior parts. Amid panic buying, majority of the petrol stations went dry. To reach adequate level of stock, supply for three to five consecutive days is required,”said Gurmmet Monty Sehgal, spokesperson, Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association. There are over 3,900 petrol stations in the state. He said the administration took proactive measures and tried to resolve things at local level.

Even the state government had appealed to residents not to resort to panic buying, thus assuring them of availability of adequate stocks.

The truckers’ strike came to a halt late Tuesday evening after a new hit-and-run law that triggered the protests across the country was put on hold and they were assured by the Home Ministry that any further decision would be taken after consultation.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the authorities can face a punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.