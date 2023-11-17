Day after police sound red alert, Punjab records dip in case count

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 16

The state witnessed 1,271 farm fire cases, a dip of 1273, today, a day after the Punjab Police sounded a red alert across the state and announced to initiate legal action against anyone found involved in stubble burning.

As many as 2,544 farm fire incidents were reported yesterday, the second highest in a single day this season. The fresh cases have taken the total count of farm fires to 31,932, whereas 46,822 cases of stubble burning were reported in the corresponding period in 2022, which is 32 per cent less as compared to last year.

A total of 8,202 farm fires have been reported from the state in the past five days. The state had witnessed 1,776 cases of stubble burning on Tuesday, 1,624 on Monday and 987 on Sunday (Diwali). The highest number of 3,230 farm fires was reported November 5. Moga topped the districts with 237 stubble burning incidents, followed by Bathinda with 170 farm fires, Barnala 145, Sangrur 129, Ferozepur 77 and Faridkot 113. Bathinda, continues to remain the most polluted city in the state with an AQI of 367.

