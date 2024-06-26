Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

PTI

Chandigarh, June 26

A day after a section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders revolted against its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party on Wednesday said its working committee reposed faith in the leadership of Badal.

The committee also asked “detractors” not to play into the hands of enemies of ‘panth’.

On Tuesday, some senior SAD leaders demanded that Badal should step down as party chief following its rout in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

“The Shiromani Akali Dal Working Committee reposes complete faith in the leadership of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and urges detractors not to play into the hands of Panth’s enemies. The committee asks the president to lead the efforts to expose conspiracies against the party, ‘panth’ and Punjab,” said the party in a post on X.

Besides Badal, the meeting of the working committee here was attended by party leaders including Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Hira Singh Gabria and Paramjit Singh Sarna.

Disgruntled party leaders on Tuesday also announced that a ‘SAD bachao’ movement would be launched next month.

Prominent among those leaders who raised a banner of revolt included former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, ex-MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former ministers Sikandar Singh Maluka, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, and Surjit Singh Rakhra, and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

The SAD had called the rebel leaders “frustrated elements sponsored by the BJP” to weaken it.

