Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 4

A day after gold worth Rs 1.75 crore was looted from an employee of a Surat-based company at the Sangrur railway station, the Bathinda police on Monday claimed that the ornaments had been recovered. However, all four suspects gave the police a slip.

The police have registered a case under Section 411 of the Indian Penal Code (possessing stolen property) against the four unidentified persons.

Station House Officer (SHO) Yadwinder Singh said when the suspects were surrounded by the police and some employees of the company, they fled the scene after throwing away the bag that contained the ornaments.

The gold belonged to Sri Bright Majestic, a Surat-based company in Gujarat. Police said the company supplied ornaments to jewellers in different parts of the country.

On Sunday, Raju Ram, an employee of the company who is a resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan, was bringing 3 kg 765 gm gold ornaments in a bag from Delhi to Bathinda by train.

He alleged that he was robbed by four persons at the Sangrur railway station. Two of these suspects were in police uniform, he had complained.

After getting information that the robbers were going towards Bathinda, some employees of the company and Bathinda police surrounded the suspects at the entry of Bathinda town from Sangrur side.

The SHO said police personnel tried to control the robbers, during which they also had a hand-to-hand fight with them. Seeing that they were surrounded on all sides, the suspects threw away the bag and fled.

The SHO added that raids were being conducted at several locations and the suspects would be arrested soon.

