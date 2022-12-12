Tarn Taran: Day after RPG attack, security up, SHO shifted

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, December 11

A day after the Sarhali police station was targeted by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chohan today shifted the Sarhali SHO, besides ordering other transfers.

SHO Parkash Singh was shifted to the CIA, while CIA in-charge Sukhbir Singh replaced him. At least 20 SI and ASI-rank officials were moved from the Police Lines to various police stations for strengthening the security.

A bomb disposal squad on Sunday defused the RPG, seized from a Saanjh Kendra adjoining the police station, near Harike Pattan river, officials said.

A team of NIA officials, which reached the spot late last evening, met district police officials. The police interrogated around 10 suspects, including a jailed gangster.

Police teams also raided premises linked to some suspects, including Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa. An officer said Landa’s house in Harike was raided and the police questioned his parents and their servant.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the RPG was military-grade hardware which was suspected to have been smuggled from across the border.

