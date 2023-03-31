Day after, security around Golden Temple trimmed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

The massive security arrangements in place around the Golden Temple was withdrawn last night after chances of Amritpal Singh to surrender before Jathedar, Akal Takht, subsided.

Policemen in uniform were withdrawn and the area was given to the police in mufti and intelligence officials for maintaining vigil overnight.

Leaving nothing to chance, the police today turned the opportunity to clear the roads around the shrine of encroachments. They also carried out a flag march with officials drawn from the local police and the ARF. They passed through areas around the Golden Temple namely heritage street, Hall gate, Katra Jai Mal Singh, Guru Bazaar, Shastri market etc.

Much to the convenience of tourists, encroachments by hand carts were removed from the narrow lanes around the Golden Temple. At no point of time, visiting tourists felt scared to stop their pilgrimage to the Guru’s abode. Though the hoteliers did receive panic calls from groups of tourists whose visit was already arranged but they promptly assured them of their safe stay.

Throughout the night, they kept visiting the gurdwara and at the crack of the dawn, a large number of them comprised aged, women and children arrived here.

