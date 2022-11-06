Day after Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri's killing, cops explore suspect's links with radicals

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

A court sent the suspect in the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri to seven-day police custody on Saturday. The suspect, Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny, was presented before the court amid tight security.

Suri was shot dead on Friday when he and his supporters were holding a protest outside Gopal Mandir here.

The police arrested Sandeep Singh who allegedly shot Suri with his licensed weapon. His garment shop is located a few metres from the spot.

Sources said the police were looking into his links with radical outfits. The car in which the suspect had arrived at the spot carried a sticker of ‘Waris Punjab De’, headed by Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. A video of his meeting with Amritpal Singh went viral on social media on Saturday. The Moga police today detained Amritpal and later let him off. An NIA team today met police officers.