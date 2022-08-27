Day after senior Congress leader resigns from party, rumblings in Punjab Congress surface again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

A day after senior Congress leader resigned from the party, rumblings in the Punjab Congress once again surfaced on Saturday.

Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira in a tweet urged PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring not to waste party cadre’s energy over defending individuals as there are many burning issues facing Punjab like sacrilege, farmer suicides and waterlogging.

I request @RajaBrar_INC not to waste party cadres energy over defending individuals as there’re tons of burning issues facing Pb like Beadbi,farmer suicides,water logging,Lsd etc.I faced ED & bcoz i was truthful,Bholath voted me to Vidhan Sabha.If our leaders r honest why worry? — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) August 27, 2022

Khaira’s tweet came a day after Warring slammed BJP leader Sunil Jakhar over his reported remarks on Charanjit Singh Channi and Warring.

Jakhar was quoted saying nobody in the Congress accepted Channi as chief minister and now nobody accepted Warring as PCC chief.