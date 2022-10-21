Day after, work at Fazilka sand quarry resumes

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 20

A day after the work on a Fazilka quarry was suspended, the excavation work at the legal sand quarry in Gariba Sandar village resumed today. Labourers have started filling sand in tractor-trailers as usual without demanding any additional loading charges.

Notably, tractor-trailer operators had been alleging that they were being charged to the tune of Rs 500 to 1,000 per tractor-trailer in the name of loading sand. While on the other hand, the government had fixed the price at Rs 9.45 per cubic feet, including loading charges. Meanwhile, after pressure from different quarters, the government had decided to open an old quarry in the village on October 1.

Official sources said District Mining Officer (DMO) Vinod Suthar had been shifted to Pathankot and the department had appointed Alok Chaudhary as the Fazilka DMO with immediate effect on Thursday. When contacted, Chaudhary said he would assume charge on Friday. However, he admitted about resumption of work at the only legal sand quarry of the district today.

