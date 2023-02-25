Day later, radical leader's aide released from prison

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar/Chandigarh, Feb 24

Even as Lovepreet Singh ‘Toofan’, an aide of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, was released from the Amritsar Central Jail on Friday, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, at a press meet in Chandigarh, said the police had exercised “maximum restraint” during the violent protest by Amritpal and his supporters in Ajnala on Thursday. He said the police took care to maintain the ‘maryada’ of Guru Granth Sahib brought by the protesters in a vehicle. “We exercised utmost restraint and did not use force due to the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib even though our men were injured,” the DGP said, responding to questions on why the police had allowed the protesters to take control of the Ajnala police complex.

DGP Yadav condemned the attack on cops with swords, stones and bricks. He said appropriate action would be taken after recording the statements of the injured cops. “Videos of the incident are being analysed. Former international hockey player and SP (Investigations) Jugraj Singh, who was hit with a sharp-edged weapon, received 11 stitches,” he said, appealing to the people to maintain peace and harmony and warning those trying to destabilise Punjab.

Arrested on the complaint of Varinder Singh of Chamkaur Sahib, who alleged that Amritpal and his supporters had kidnapped and tortured him, Lovepreet was released after the police moved an application before the Ajnala subdivisional court, saying his custody was not required in the case filed a week ago. Later, the preacher, along with Lovepreet and other supporters, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple.

Before their arrival, Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh held a nearly hour-long meeting with Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. However, the Police Commissioner called it a “routine” affair.