Day on, Navjot Sidhu back on crease

Bats for ‘Punjab model’ | Calls it fight for 'haq' and 'sach'

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, February 7

Day after losing out to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on being the chief ministerial face, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today canvassed in his Amritsar East constituency, where he said his “Punjab model” would be implemented by the CM.

Not after post

The main focus is to transform Punjab. It is not necessary to have a post. It was high command’s prerogative to take a call. What has been decided is acceptable. — Navjot Singh Sidhu, PCC Chief

While going door to door in the constituency, from where the PCC chief is seeking a re-election, Sidhu said he had never run after “nakad Narayan” (money) or “ahuda Narayan” (plum position), but committed for “jagat Narayan” (service to masses).

“The main focus is to transform Punjab. It is not necessary to have a ‘post’ for this purpose. It was the prerogative of the high command (Congress) to take a call on it (decision on CM face). What has been decided is acceptable. I have been with the high command from day one, yet I am concerned more for the welfare of Punjab. My fight for ‘haq ate sach di ladai’ (fight for truth and rights) over policies and accountability to bring change to the lives of the people will continue,” he said.

He said he had handed over the “Punjab model” to his party and the leadership was free to adopt it. He said he had no “copyright” over the model as it belonged to the entire state, adding he would make it public shortly and post it on his Facebook page too.

“Anyone can take up good points from it, I’ve no objection. I’ve already handed it over to the party. Now Channi sahib has the power to implement it,” he said. Asked about Opposition’s remarks over the party’s choice of CM face, keeping in view the alleged involvement of Channi’s nephew in sand mining, Sidhu quipped: “Kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.”

Launching an attack on the SAD, he said: “Our fight is only with the AAP, not the SAD, which had pledged the state for vested interests. We aim to target the ‘jhota’ (referring to the Badals), not the ‘chichar’ (worms),” he said.

LEADERSPEAK

Congress encouraging corruption

The Congress high command and Rahul Gandhi have put their stamp of approval on the corrupt activities of Charanjit Singh Channi by declaring him as the party’s chief ministerial face in the elections. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD leader

POLL NUGGETS

CPI leader ‘assaulted’ during campaign

Fazilka: CPI district secretary Hans Raj Golden on Monday alleged that he was assaulted by supporters of a proclaimed offender, Aman Kamboj Skoda, at Bandiwala village in Jalalabad when he was campaigning in favour Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate Surinder Singh Dhandian. He said he had also filed a complaint at Chack Vairoke police station in Fazilka district. He claimed he had already informed the Election Commission about the apprehension of assault. OC

BJP divisive, anti-poor, claims Congress

Moga: Veteran actor and Congress leader Baldev Khosa has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being “anti-poor” with the lone agenda of “dividing” the country on communal lines. He said agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate, had become tools in the hands of the Central government to harass Opposition leaders. Khosa, while campaigning for party candidate Malvika Sood, accused the BJP-led Centre of supporting industrialists and ignoring the common man. TNS

Facility for voters with special needs

Chandigarh: In order to make the polls accessible for persons with disabilities (PwDs), Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Monday organised a webinar on sensitisation and training of poll volunteers for facilitation of PwD voters. There are 1,58,341 PwD voters in the state. Additional CEO DPS Kharbanda said: “We will ensure transport facility to the PwDs on February 20, besides ensuring priority access to them.” He said every polling booth would have at least one wheelchair and 10 volunteers would be deployed at each booth for assisting the PwDs. TNS

Out of the box: Sham Lal Gandhi, an Independent, whose symbol is ‘TV’, campaigns in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar

#navjot sidhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

6
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections