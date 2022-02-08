Day on, Navjot Sidhu back on crease

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, February 7

Day after losing out to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on being the chief ministerial face, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today canvassed in his Amritsar East constituency, where he said his “Punjab model” would be implemented by the CM.

Not after post The main focus is to transform Punjab. It is not necessary to have a post. It was high command’s prerogative to take a call. What has been decided is acceptable. — Navjot Singh Sidhu, PCC Chief

While going door to door in the constituency, from where the PCC chief is seeking a re-election, Sidhu said he had never run after “nakad Narayan” (money) or “ahuda Narayan” (plum position), but committed for “jagat Narayan” (service to masses).

“The main focus is to transform Punjab. It is not necessary to have a ‘post’ for this purpose. It was the prerogative of the high command (Congress) to take a call on it (decision on CM face). What has been decided is acceptable. I have been with the high command from day one, yet I am concerned more for the welfare of Punjab. My fight for ‘haq ate sach di ladai’ (fight for truth and rights) over policies and accountability to bring change to the lives of the people will continue,” he said.

He said he had handed over the “Punjab model” to his party and the leadership was free to adopt it. He said he had no “copyright” over the model as it belonged to the entire state, adding he would make it public shortly and post it on his Facebook page too.

“Anyone can take up good points from it, I’ve no objection. I’ve already handed it over to the party. Now Channi sahib has the power to implement it,” he said. Asked about Opposition’s remarks over the party’s choice of CM face, keeping in view the alleged involvement of Channi’s nephew in sand mining, Sidhu quipped: “Kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.”

Launching an attack on the SAD, he said: “Our fight is only with the AAP, not the SAD, which had pledged the state for vested interests. We aim to target the ‘jhota’ (referring to the Badals), not the ‘chichar’ (worms),” he said.

LEADERSPEAK

Congress encouraging corruption

The Congress high command and Rahul Gandhi have put their stamp of approval on the corrupt activities of Charanjit Singh Channi by declaring him as the party’s chief ministerial face in the elections. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD leader

POLL NUGGETS

CPI leader ‘assaulted’ during campaign

Fazilka: CPI district secretary Hans Raj Golden on Monday alleged that he was assaulted by supporters of a proclaimed offender, Aman Kamboj Skoda, at Bandiwala village in Jalalabad when he was campaigning in favour Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate Surinder Singh Dhandian. He said he had also filed a complaint at Chack Vairoke police station in Fazilka district. He claimed he had already informed the Election Commission about the apprehension of assault. OC

BJP divisive, anti-poor, claims Congress

Moga: Veteran actor and Congress leader Baldev Khosa has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being “anti-poor” with the lone agenda of “dividing” the country on communal lines. He said agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate, had become tools in the hands of the Central government to harass Opposition leaders. Khosa, while campaigning for party candidate Malvika Sood, accused the BJP-led Centre of supporting industrialists and ignoring the common man. TNS

Facility for voters with special needs

Chandigarh: In order to make the polls accessible for persons with disabilities (PwDs), Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Monday organised a webinar on sensitisation and training of poll volunteers for facilitation of PwD voters. There are 1,58,341 PwD voters in the state. Additional CEO DPS Kharbanda said: “We will ensure transport facility to the PwDs on February 20, besides ensuring priority access to them.” He said every polling booth would have at least one wheelchair and 10 volunteers would be deployed at each booth for assisting the PwDs. TNS

Out of the box: Sham Lal Gandhi, an Independent, whose symbol is ‘TV’, campaigns in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar

