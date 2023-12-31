Days after unveiling, statue of Udham Singh vandalised in Abohar

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, December 30

A statue of martyr Udham Singh here was vandalised by some miscreants on Friday night. The anti-social elements also took away the pistol held in the hand of the statue, which was installed on December 17 and unveiled on the martyr’s birth anniversary on December 26.

City Police Station 1 incharge Sunil Kumar, along with his team, reached the spot and took stock of the incident.

Condemning the incident, MLA Sandeep Jakhar, AAP halqa incharge Arun Narang, Mayor Vimal Thatai, members of the Municipal Corporation and officials of a dozen social organisations described it as unfortunate. Appealing to the people to maintain calm, they urged the administration to investigate the incident and take stern action against the culprits.

Residents said nearly half a dozen statues had been installed near the bus stand, but there were no CCTV cameras installed for surveillance.

SSP Manjit Singh Dhesi said a case against unidentified person had been registered under Sections 379, 426 and 427 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Public Property Act. CCTV cameras around the locality would be examined to nab the culprits.

