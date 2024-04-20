Days after Vijay Sampla removes ‘Modi Ka Parivaar’ tagline from his social media profile, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar meets him

PTI

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 20

Following days of simmering resentment by BJP leader Vijay Sampla and speculations of his imminent shift to another party after his failure to bag a ticket from BJP on the Hoshiaprur reserved seat, the leader finally made peace with the party after state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar called on him this afternoon at his residence in Hoshiarpur.

After leader Sunil Jakhar placated him, the duo held hands and smiled, cheerily posed in front of the media. Jakhar said he will be duly rewarded by the party for favouring the interests of BJP.

Sampla had been miffed following the allocation of the Hoshiarpur ticket to Anita Som Parkash, wife of Union cabinet minister Som Parkash. Sharing various cryptic posts, he had also removed of the phrase - 'Modi ka parivar' - from his social media handles on X and FB. Rumours also did rounds for days that he may join the Akali Dal or even contest as independent. Even as the Akali Dal was reportedly keen to rope in Sampla, the leader had also been stalling his shift, apparently waiting for the party state leadership to reach out.

Jakhar’s visit to Sampla today has put a stop to the speculations, also averting a major crisis for the BJP on the Hoshiaprur seat, which is one of the party strongholds.

The Hoshiarpur seat has alternated between Vijay Sampla and Som Parkash for the past two terms since 2014 - won by Sampla in 2014 and Som Parkash in 2019. Various party leaders had also been concerned that his exit and resultant factionalism would have a major impact on the party not just in Hoshiarpur but also in Jalandhar – as he is a senior Dalit later with years of groundwork in the region.

Having begun his journey in BJP 1992 onwards, Sampla was Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the first Modi cabinet from 2014 to 2019, and he remained Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2021 to 2023.

After meeting him, Jakhar said, “I am thankful to him (Sampla) that he has kept his concerns aside and taken a decision to favour the best interests of the party. I also respect the sentiments of his supporters and workers. This is a matter of the country and ideology, for fighting to bring back Modi. It is the party’s duty to address his grouses and concerns. We will be strong and put in our share for Modi from Punjab. There will be plenty of responsibilities lined up for leaders as the party is going it alone these elections.”

On whether Sampla could be allocated another seat, Jakhar said, “That decision rests with the high command.”

