DBU students suspend protest for 15 days

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 21
The protest by nursing students against Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, was suspended today following intervention by the district administration and the Health Department.
Insaaf Morcha leaders and students told reporters that they had decided to postpone the protest for 15 days as the district administration had shown them a letter written by the Under Secretary of the Department of Medical Education and Research to the DBU Chancellor, highlighting the report of the inspection team that had detected serious discrepancies in the nursing college.
The varsity had allegedly admitted more than double the students permissible under the rules. It has been now directed by the government to pay Rs 10 lakh to every “surplus” student, while the government has assured to facilitate their admission to other nursing colleges where seats are available. A criminal action is being initiated against the varsity separately.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters