DBU students suspend protest for 15 days

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 21

The protest by nursing students against Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, was suspended today following intervention by the district administration and the Health Department.

Insaaf Morcha leaders and students told reporters that they had decided to postpone the protest for 15 days as the district administration had shown them a letter written by the Under Secretary of the Department of Medical Education and Research to the DBU Chancellor, highlighting the report of the inspection team that had detected serious discrepancies in the nursing college.

The varsity had allegedly admitted more than double the students permissible under the rules. It has been now directed by the government to pay Rs 10 lakh to every “surplus” student, while the government has assured to facilitate their admission to other nursing colleges where seats are available. A criminal action is being initiated against the varsity separately.

