DC exhorts voters to exercise their franchise

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 10

To increase the voting percentage during the Lok Sabha elections this time, Moga Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh on Thursday reached the bus stand here and entered the buses to make interaction with passengers, asking them to vote on June 1.

Moga district, which showed 59 per cent turnout in the last Lok Sabha election, has a target of crossing 70 per cent polling this time. The DC is on a campaign for the last one month to sensitise the young and old, particularly the new voters, to reach the polling booths on June 1 to exercise their franchise.

According to the district administration’s information, approximately 10 per cent of young boys and girls have not got their voter cards made. Such boys and girls are being encouraged to register as voters and exercise their vote. Registration is being done by holding special camps in educational institutions, said the DC.

