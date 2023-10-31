DC orders probe into stuntman's death

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Churian

(Gurdaspur), October 30

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has ordered an inquiry into the sequence of events leading to the death of Sukhmandeep Singh (31) after a stunt, he was performing on his tractor at a village fair, went wrong.

Sukhmandeep falls off a tractor, moments before he is crushed under its wheels, while performing a stunt at a village fair in Gurdaspur.

Fairs, also called ‘Chinj’ in local parlance, are held almost in all villages after paddy is harvested.

He was the only son of his parents. He had actively taken part in protests against the farm Act in 2021. He had been performing acrobatics riding atop his tractor for the last several years in festivals.

He is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son.

Sukhmandeep was riding atop his tractor at Sarachur village of Fatehgarh Churian when he slipped and fell. The driverless tractor started moving dangerously towards the crowd. Sensing that a mishap could occur, Sukhmandeep got up and tried to control it. However, in doing so, he again slipped and got trapped between the rear wheels of the tractor. For a few seconds, he valiantly tried to bring the marauding tractor under control but soon lost the battle and his life too.

A few villagers standing nearby tried to help Sukhmandeep but their efforts ended in vain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared ‘brought-dead’ by doctors.

The ‘Mela Committee’ decided to discontinue the festivities.

A video of the incident went viral and the moment word reached the administration, the DC initiated an inquiry. The probe will be conducted by the Tehsildar of Fatehgarh Churian.

Villagers say such stunts are normal during fairs. “If they are outlawed, the sting will be taken out of the proceedings and not many people will come to the fairs,” said an organiser.

