 DC orders probe into stuntman's death : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • DC orders probe into stuntman's death

DC orders probe into stuntman's death



Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Churian

(Gurdaspur), October 30

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has ordered an inquiry into the sequence of events leading to the death of Sukhmandeep Singh (31) after a stunt, he was performing on his tractor at a village fair, went wrong.

Sukhmandeep falls off a tractor, moments before he is crushed under its wheels, while performing a stunt at a village fair in Gurdaspur.

Fairs, also called ‘Chinj’ in local parlance, are held almost in all villages after paddy is harvested.

He was the only son of his parents. He had actively taken part in protests against the farm Act in 2021. He had been performing acrobatics riding atop his tractor for the last several years in festivals.

He is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son.

Sukhmandeep was riding atop his tractor at Sarachur village of Fatehgarh Churian when he slipped and fell. The driverless tractor started moving dangerously towards the crowd. Sensing that a mishap could occur, Sukhmandeep got up and tried to control it. However, in doing so, he again slipped and got trapped between the rear wheels of the tractor. For a few seconds, he valiantly tried to bring the marauding tractor under control but soon lost the battle and his life too.

A few villagers standing nearby tried to help Sukhmandeep but their efforts ended in vain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared ‘brought-dead’ by doctors.

The ‘Mela Committee’ decided to discontinue the festivities.

A video of the incident went viral and the moment word reached the administration, the DC initiated an inquiry. The probe will be conducted by the Tehsildar of Fatehgarh Churian.

Villagers say such stunts are normal during fairs. “If they are outlawed, the sting will be taken out of the proceedings and not many people will come to the fairs,” said an organiser.

Turn of events

Sukhmandeep was driving a tractor at Sarachur village in Fatehgarh Churian when he slipped and fell. The driverless tractor started moving dangerously towards the crowd. Sensing trouble, Sukhmandeep tried to get back on the tractor, but again slipped and got trapped between the rear wheels of the tractor, killing him on the spot.

#Gurdaspur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

2
India

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

3
Sports

English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; Indian fans have the last laugh

4
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

5
Trending

Bengaluru woman sexually harassed at crowded Lulu Mall, police begin probe after video goes viral

6
Amritsar

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

7
India

Why a film with elements like 'nationalism', 'patriotism', 'religion' failed to impress audience

8
Punjab

Punjab bans tractor stunts after 29-year-old dies in Gurdaspur

9
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

10
Business

Scrapped Nano plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2

SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...

Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM

Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM

Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar

Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today

Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today

Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG

Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama

Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama

Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...

Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip

Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip

Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...


Cities

View All

15 buses plying sans permit impounded

15 buses plying sans permit impounded

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation nod to charging ports at parking lots

Appeal to Purohit: Ban upsets dealers, buyers; UT likely to review EV policy

Administration unveils revamped plaza

‘Ample’ supply, yet onion prices shoot up

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Ghaziabad snatching case: Accused killed in encounter

We respect SC, but disagree with its decision: Atishi

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ for third day in row

Rs 8.3-crore cocaine seized, Ghanaian woman arrested

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Violations: Ludhiana MC seals four showrooms

Two arrested with 2 stolen scooters, four motorcycles