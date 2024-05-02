DC ropes in banks, traders to achieve 75% polling target in Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 1

The administration is leaving no stone unturned for maximising voter turnout in the LS election for Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur Lok Sabha constituencies in this district.

Claiming to have continued awareness campaign under SVEEP program for achieving and crossing national target of 70 per cent in first phase of the movement to spread awareness about significance of voting without coercion and allurement of any kind, authorities at the District Election Office claimed that commercial banks, business organisations, private and government educational institutions have been advised to spread awareness about the subject among their clients and students, besides sensitising their own staff to cast vote by all means on June 1.

Showing satisfaction over outcome of the first phase of campaign under SVEEP, Deputy Commissioner Pallavi said authorities at almost all public dealing organisations had been advised to associate with the organised movement launched by the administration to maximise voting percentage. “Having conducted events in compliance with the guidelines by Election Commission for achieving target of 70% polling, we have sought cooperation of commercial banks, traders and educational institutes to reach out to their clients and members of staff for achieving 75 per cent polling target, set by the Chief Election Commissioner, Punjab,” said the DC, appreciating that authorities at these organisations have shown warm response to the appeal made by the administration.

The chief manager at Ahmedgarh branch of State Bank of India, Mohammad Salman, said the staff been advised to interact with groups of customers in rotation and sensitise them about need of casting vote and facilitate enrolment of those clients as voters, who had not got themselves registered in the electorate by now.

“Acting under supervision of Assistant Returning Officer Gurmit Bansal, we are illustrating details of documents required to be taken along as identification, facilities available at polling booths, procedure to avail facility of postal vote, procedure of casting vote and significance of VVPT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail),” said Salman.

SVEEP success story in district

Showing satisfaction over outcome of the first phase of campaign under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Pallavi said that authorities at almost all public dealing organisations in the district had been advised to associate with the organised movement launched by the administration to maximise voting percentage to 75%.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha #Malerkotla #Sangrur