DC visits Abohar Civil Hospital, interacts with patients in OPD

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 12

To check the functioning of the Civil Hospital that has a capacity of 100 beds, Fazilka Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Senu Duggal paid a surprise visit as a commoner at the health facility on Monday. Leaving her car near the main gate, she walked to the OPD counter where patients were rubbing shoulders in a long queue. She interacted with some patients, who were still waiting with patience while occupying benches.

Then, she took stock of the situation outside doctors’ rooms where no staff was deployed to manage the crowd. As she had assumed charge only two weeks back, neither staff nor patients were able to ascertain her official status.

When Dr Duggal visited general wards to inquire about the condition of patients, she was told that one had to go to private clinics for an X-ray because the machine at the hospital had been non-operational for a long time.

Prior to this, an ultrasound machine and a machine for vaccinating minors before ortho operation remained dysfunctional for a long time.

The DC revealed her identity and directed officials to get X-ray machine repaired at the earliest. She instructed officials to make sure that only five patients stand outside the OPD counter, rest should be told to sit on benches and registration slips should be issued strictly as per their turn. Similar arrangements should be made outside doctors’ rooms as well, the DC told officials.

Dr Duggal observed that people were facing problems due to leakage from water pipes and vehicles were parked in the hospital complex erroneously. She directed officials to get water pipes repaired immediately and make arrangements for smooth parking at the hospital.

She asked officials to organise blood donation camps only for those groups whose blood was deficient in the blood bank so that no patient faces difficulty in case of an emergency. She said the state government was committed to provide good health services and all arrangements should be made according to this policy.

#abohar #fazilka