Amritsar: De-addiction centre staff assault inmate

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

A de-addiction centre, allegedly being run by Waris Punjab De organisation at Jhalopur Khera village here, has come under scanner after one of its inmates charged caretakers with thrashing him during treatment.

Manjit Singh, a resident of Arniwala Shekh, Fazilka, sustained injuries due to the alleged thrashing by caretakers of the centre located on the premises of a gurdwara at Baba Kala Mehr village. He was admitted to Fazilka Civil Hospital where his medico-legal report confirmed multiple internal and external injuries. It was alleged that the de-addiction centre was being run without a mandatory licence.

Manjit Singh said he came to know that a de-addiction centre was being run by Khalsa Vaheer’s Bhai Amritpal Singh at Jhalopur Khera village. He said his family got him admitted to the centre on December 14.

Later, there was a fight between inmates. He got a video of the incident. He said perturbed over this, several caretakers of the centre thrashed him. A case has been registered.

