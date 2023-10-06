De-recognise Desh Bhagat University over malpractices: Nursing council

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, October 5

Coming down heavily on the ‘fraud’ committed on nursing students by Desh Bhagat University (DBU), the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has asked the Punjab Government to immediately withdraw the recognition granted to the university and shift all nursing students to other recognised colleges.

In a letter written to the government today, Joint Secretary of the INC KS Bharti said it had been noted that the DBU had been repeatedly found to be involved in malpractices while running the nursing courses. “Earlier, there had been allegations against it that nursing degrees were being given to non-attending students. The case of one such student Priyanka Rani was brought to the notice of the council. The INC had initiated action against the DBU under Section 14 of the Indian Nursing Council Act for withdrawal of recognition of degrees granted by the university.”

“The allegations are serious in nature as these affect a large group of students who have been given admission without following the due procedure, thereby risking their future. The university has also been found to be running nursing courses in violation of the council guidelines,” the INC further said.

After deliberations on the report sent by the Punjab Government, the executive committee of the council has resolved that the nursing degrees granted by the university shall not be recognised under the Act. “The declaration in this regard shall be issued shortly. Since the state government has found after inspection that the university is granting admissions to students in an unauthorised manner, you are requested to transfer/adjust the students in other approved colleges,” the council said.

It further asked the state government to withdraw the recognition granted to the DBU with immediate effect, after adjusting the students who are already pursuing their education from the university, to other recognised colleges under Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. The council also conveyed to the government that the students transferred shall not increase the intake capacity of the receiving college.