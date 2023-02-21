Deadline ends today, but most signboards still not in Punjabi

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, February 20

Three months after the government had made it mandatory to use Punjabi language on signboards in government and private institutions by February 21, the orders are yet to be implemented.

From vehicles’ registration numbers to various government buildings, banks and even private institutions, shops and road signages continue to give prominence to English even as the state government’s deadline to give priority to the Punjabi language in all public establishments and commercial places ends on Tuesday.

In November, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, addressing a gathering during a state-level function to mark Punjabi language month, had stated that a mass movement for displaying all signboards on private and public buildings across the state in Punjabi language would be started.

The CM had said by February 21, which is observed as International Language Day, the practice of putting signboards in Punjabi would be implemented with full intent by the government.

Meanwhile, private institute owners and shopkeepers said they took pride in their language but it should not be forced. “Why should the government force it? Rather, we should take pride in displaying it by our own choice,” claimed members of the Beopar Mandal and Shopkeepers Association.

The Languages Department will begin acting as per the Official Languages Act and fine officials, who fail to change display boards of offices in Punjabi from February 21.

Veerpal Kaur, Joint Director, Languages Department, Punjab, said, “The directions have been issued as per the Punjab Official Languages (Amendment) Act, 2021. Initiatives have also been taken to put the directions into practice at all district levels. After February 21, we will act on the directions of the state government.”