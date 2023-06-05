Deadline to clear backlog of 1.53 lakh RCs, driving licences draws closer

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, June 4

Even as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the Transport Department to clear the pendency of driving licences (DLs) and registration certificates (RCs) by June 15, the pendency stands at 97,000 with the 11 Regional Transport Authorities and 56,000 with 81 Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDMs) as on May 30.

Ludhiana tops the list The pendency of RCs in Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Muktsar SDMs are 1,585, 1,418 and 1,172

In comparison, the RC pendency with RTAs is highest in Ludhiana (5,333) and Sangrur (3,866)

Recently, the CM, chairing a meeting of the transport officials, had said people should not face any inconvenience in getting the DLs and RCs issued. Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the pendency was being monitored on a daily basis and responsibility of the officers concerned was being fixed to bring it down. From the initial backlog of 6 lakh, the pendency had been brought down to 1.53 lakh.

Officials said the Ludhiana SDM office topped the list of RC pendency, which stood at 2,059, and the Amritsar SDM pendency of DLs is 2,570. Regarding the progress made on printing and dispatch of DLs, the officials said as on May 30, 3 lakh DLs had been printed and dispatched. In case of RCs, the figures of printed and dispatched stood at 3.33 lakh.

The CM had said to avoid problems of printing and pendency in future, an undertaking should be taken from the company that the stock of smart cards required for the three months would be available with them.

Most of the problems in issuance of the DLs are coming as most of the time fee is deposited and the applicant does not come for photograph or the applicant applies for two categories (motorcycle and light motor vehicle) but appears for the competence test only for one category.