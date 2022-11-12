Punjab Govt extends deadline to submit performance report

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

Many secretary-level government officials have failed to submit a report on important issues on time as demanded by the Punjab Chief Minister. This has forced the government to extend the deadline for submission of their performance report.

A reminder in this regard has been sent to 17 officials, heading various government departments, by the General Administration Department of the state government.

These officials have been asked to submit their one page report at the earliest, as they have missed the October 30 deadline, given to them by the CM. Earlier, the CM had allotted different districts to each of these 17 officials, who were posted as administrative heads in various departments.

They were asked to prepare a report on procurement of paddy and its lifting; payments made to farmers; stubble burning; functioning of Mohalla clinics; assess work of Sewa Kendras; review all ongoing development works; identify short term, mid-term and long term targets for improving amenities in districts; land acquisition for NHs and other issues requiring the government’s attention.

The letter states that these officials were asked by the CM to visit assigned districts and send reports to him, so that policy interventions for improvement could be done.

It is learnt that nearly 50 per cent of the officials have not submitted the report, forcing the government to issue a reminder now.