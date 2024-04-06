Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 5

The government has taken notice of Manvi’s death case and asked why District Health Officer Dr Vijay Kumar did not collect the cake sample eaten by the 10-year-old girl on March 24. It has been stated that the samples of five fresh cakes, available in the bakery, were collected instead.

The department has also sought an explanation from Civil Surgeon, Patiala, Dr Jagpal Inder Singh in the regard. Today, the Health Department collected samples from bakeries in the district.

Manvi’s mother Kajal had ordered a cake online from Cake Kanha, which was registered on the name of Krishna Group. The cake order was routed to New India Bakery in Adalat Bazaar and delivered by food delivery app Zomato.

Harbans Lal, maternal grandfather of the victim, said five members of the family had eaten the cake. He claimed that while they felt uncomfortable and suffered nausea, Manvi and her younger sister fell ill. While Manvi died on March 25, her younger sister survived.

A case had been registered against Kahna bakery shop located on Peeli Sadak Road in Adalat Bazaar under Sections 273 and 304-A of the IPC and three workers of the bakery — Ranjeet, Pawan Mishra and Vijay Kumar — were arrested, while the bakery owner and the main accused Gurmeet Singh of Green View Colony was still on the run.

