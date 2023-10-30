Debate will cover all issues concerning Punjab, Akali Dal diverting attention: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

The spokesperson of Punjab Chief Minister’s office said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is “indulging in cheap tantrums of changing the goalpost” for ‘Main Punjab Boldaan Haan’ debate slated to be held on November 1, to mislead the people of the state.

“The Chief Minister will expose the ugly and dubious face of SAD leadership on each and every issue concerning the state on November 1, so they should just ensure their presence in this debate”, said the spokesperson.

He added that the government was firmly committed to not sharing even a single drop of water of the state with anyone.

He said the state government would not allow the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in Punjab. The SAD leadership has deceived Punjab on all these issues for which they are answerable to the people of state, he added.

#Shiromani Akali Dal