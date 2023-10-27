Debate will expose misdeeds of traditional parties: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the people of the state will seek answers from the leaders of traditional parties of the state “for their misdeeds” during the ‘Main Punjab Boldaa Haan’ debate, slated to be held on November 1 at Ludhiana.

30 minutes to each party CM Bhagwant Mann said all political parties who have remained in power hitherto in the state would present their case during the debate

He added that every party would be given 30 minutes to speak during the debate, focusing on the issues pertaining to the state

Mann said during the debate, the stage would be conducted by Prof Nirmal Jaura, Director of Students’ Welfare, PAU

The Chief Minister said the debate will be centred around “how Punjab has been looted till now”. Issues like nepotism, favouritism, agriculture, sacrilege, river waters, etc., will be covered in the debate.

Mann alleged that traditional political parties have deceived the state on all these issues for which they are answerable to the people. Mann dared the leaders of these parties to participate in the “open and healthy debate” before Punjabis and the media.

The Chief Minister said that “the hands of these leaders are drenched with crime against the state” and history will never forgive them for backstabbing the state. Mann said the debate will give a clear picture to the residents of the state as to how they were betrayed in the name of making sacrifices whereas the political leaders secured their own interests by committing unpardonable sins. He categorically said that the people of state will never forget and forgive these leaders for sinister moves against Punjab and Punjabis just for vested political interests.

