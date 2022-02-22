Debt Recovery Tribunals get top officers

Chandigarh, February 21
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for the appointment of former District and Sessions Judges Man Mohan Dhonchak and Anand Sagar Narang as the presiding officers of two Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) in Chandigarh.
In all, the appointments of presiding officers in 18 DRT across India have been approved. The DRTs in Chandigarh have jurisdiction over the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
Narang, appointed as the presiding officer of DRT-I, was Rohtak District and Sessions Judge, while Dhonchak, appointed as the presiding officer of DRT-II.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...