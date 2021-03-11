Debt-ridden landless farmer ends life in Mansa

Tribune News Service

Mansa: A debt-ridden landless farmer hanged himself at Kotli village in Mansa in the wee hours on Wednesday. Mewa Singh, 47, used to take land on lease and was under stress following damage to cotton crop last year and low wheat yield this season. TNS

Reschedule paddy transplantation: Bajwa

Chandigarh: Congress Legislature Party Leader Partap Singh Bajwa has written to CM Bhagwant Mann, pointing towards negative repercussions of the schedule for the paddy transplantation for Majha and Doaba farmers and the need to review it. TNS

Two thrash minor, held

Patiala: Two administrators of Gurdwara Gajju Majra in Patiala have been arrested for beating a 12-year-old boy on the suspicion of theft. The boy was allegedly kept as a bonded labourer, along with his mother, at gurdwara. The accused have been identified as Randhir Singh and Jiti Singh. They have been booked under Sections 323, 341 and 34 of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. TNS

Aid for man facing execution

Muktsar: Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust founder Dr SP Singh Oberoi on Wednesday announced to give Rs 20 lakh to save the life of 35-year-old Balwinder Singh from Mallan village who is facing execution in Saudi Arabia. Balwinder has to pay Rs 2 crore blood money by May 15. Till yesterday, his family had collected Rs 1.6 crore. A report titled “Kin of Gidderbaha man facing execution in Riyadh plead for aid” had appeared in these columns of The Tribune. TNS

Emergency landing by copter

Muktsar: An Army chopper made an emergency landing at Fatehpur Manian village in the Lambi Assembly segment here on Wednesday evening. Jaspal Singh, DSP, Malout, said the Army chopper had developed some technical glitch. The chopper left after nearly half-an-hour, the DSP added. “The chopper was flying from Bathinda to Abohar. The SHO visited the spot. No untoward incident has been reported,” the DSP said. TNS

Canal breach delays sowing

Muktsar: Officials of the Agriculture Department on Wednesday claimed that the breach in Sirhind Feeder canal would delay the sowing of cotton crop in the district. Besides, they would fail to achieve the target of bringing 50,000 hectares under this cash crop. The optimum time to sow cotton crop is between April 15 and May 15.

32 IAS, PCS officers shifted

Chandigarh: As many as 32 officers, eight IAS and 24 PCS, were transferred on Wednesday. In th e transfer list, the government has changed the SDMs and the ADCs. Among senior IAS officers, Kumar Rahul has been made Secretary of Employment Generation and Training. TNS

2,373 youth given job letters

Chandigarh: CM Bhagwant Mann launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts and handed over job letters to 2,373 youngsters. He asked the protesting youth to bear with the government as it was working to complete the modalities and ensure that the recruitment process was not stalled. TNS

Labourers protest delay in relief

Bathinda: Alleging ‘inordinate’ delay in providing compensation for cotton crop damage due to pink bollworm infestation last year, landless farm labourers, including women, protested outside the District Administrative Complex on Wednesday. — TNS