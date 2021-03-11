Decision to implement ‘One MLA, one pension’ will revolutionise, reform Indian political system: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that the notification implementing 'One MLA one pension' in Punjab will revolutionise and reform the Indian political system. “It is a humble initiative by the AAP government to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and national heroes,” he said.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said our great freedom fighters had dreamed of a class-less democracy where elected representatives will work as the real servants of people and ensure their well-being. But in the last 75 years these elected representatives have turned into political executives by drawing extravagant salaries and pensions from the state exchequer. Bhagwant Mann said the entire burden of this facility extended to these leaders was met by taxpayers. Their money was misused to fill the pockets of these leaders instead of being used for public welfare.

He said that it is also a humble tribute by his government to the great freedom fighters and iconic heroes of Indian independence movement who had laid their lives for the nation to create a society based on equality. Bhagwant Mann said his government will make every possible effort to cherish their aspirations and restore the glory of state as ‘Rangla Punjab’.

The Chief Minister said the state government has fulfilled a major promise made with the people of state. He said that politics is service of people adding that while doing it there is no need for the huge pensions for the MLAs and that too for every term. Bhagwant Mann said that MLAs have entered politics willingly to serve the people, so they have no moral responsibility to claim multiple pensions in exchange for this service. The Punjab government is expected to save around Rs 100 crore during its current tenure with this historic initiative, added the Chief Minister.