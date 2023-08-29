Decks cleared for flights from Adampur airport

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said decks had been cleared for the resumption of domestic flights from the Adampur airport in Jalandhar. The flights will be started from the hub of the Doaba region to the other states.

Chairing a meeting of the Civil Aviation Department here, the Chief Minister said this would facilitate the NRIs to stay connected with their homes in the motherland. Besides saving time, money and energy of the NRIs, the airport would also act as a catalyst in giving fillip to the economic activity in the region.

He also directed the officers to complete the ongoing work for the construction of civil air terminal at Halwara at the earliest. He said the state government had already released Rs 50 crore for the early completion of the work at the terminal.

Mann said efforts were also afoot for starting domestic flights from Adampur, Halwara and Bhisiana airports.

