Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney has demanded that all government documents pertaining to Operation Bluestar should be declassified.

In messages to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he has urged that files should be made accessible, and reality of the massacre caused by Operation Bluestar unravelled.

He said Operation Bluestar was the utmost human rights violation, with brutal killing of thousands of pilgrims and desecration of the Golden Temple and Akal Takht. It also led to the destruction of museum and toshakhana that caused loss of precious scriptures and records.

Sahney said everyone, including victims, masses, historians, scholars and political leaders, deserved a better insight, which only declassification of these documents could bring about.

“Thirty-nine years is a long span to avert the truth behind the unfortunate extraordinary military operation. The only justice for this heinous crime would be to know the truth, for which it is imperative that all documents pertaining to it are declassified. It is the only way to unlock and bring to task the culprits,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla on Sunday took stock of the security arrangements near the Golden Temple and across the city. Earlier, he held a meeting with senior police officials regarding the security arrangements made in view of Ghallughara Divas.