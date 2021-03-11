Deep nexus: Ropar XEN suspended for failing to curb illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The state government today suspended Ropar Executive Engineer (XEN) Puneet Sharma following complaints of illegal mining in his area of jurisdiction.

“The government has banned mining during the monsoon, but there were regular complaints of late-night mining in the Khera Kalmot area and its vicinity in Ropar district,” said Mining Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

He further said the suspended officer failed to issue notices in time to contractors for installing weighing bridges, which were unable to accurately weigh vehicles laden with mining material.

“Sharma failed to achieve the target of legal mining in the district, causing losses to the state exchequer,” Bains noted.

The minister reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal mining and said any officer found involved in illegal activities would face departmental and legal action.

