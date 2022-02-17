Deep Sidhu died of severe head injury, reveals autopsy report

Nikhil Bhardwaj & Mukesh Tandon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana/Sonepat, February 16

Punjabi actor-activist-lawyer Deep Sidhu was cremated at Threeke village in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a board of three medical officers conducted the autopsy of Sidhu, the prime accused in last year’s Republic Day violence case, at the Sonepat Civil Hospital. The report revealed that he died of a severe head injury.

Sidhu’s body was kept at his younger brother and advocate Mandeep Singh’s house in Threeke village, where people from across the state, including his native Udekaran village of Muktsar, and Haryana came to offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

Suba Singh, uncle of the deceased, said apparently it seems to be an accident, but the family would seek an inquiry into the incident to find out if there was any conspiracy behind it.

However, on the complaint of Sidhu’s brother Mandeep, the Kharkhoda police have registered a case against the truck driver for rash and negligent driving under Sections 279 and 304 of the IPC.

Sonepat SP Rahul Sharma said the crime team went to the spot and recreated the accident scene on Wednesday morning. After discussions with the doctors and Sidhu’s friend Reena, it seems to be a case of rash and negligent driving, he added.

The SP further said: “A partially consumed liquor bottle was recovered from Sidhu’s vehicle and his blood samples and viscera would be sent to the Forensic Laboratory to confirm the presence of alcohol in his body.”

Meanwhile, Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO, Kharkhoda, said: “The impact of the collision was so strong that the airbag on Sidhu’s side exploded.”

He said: “The driver and owner of the truck have been identified. Two teams have been sent to arrest the truck driver, who belongs to Mewat. He will be nabbed soon.”

