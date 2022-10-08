 'Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal Singh, blocked his phone' : The Tribune India

'Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal Singh, blocked his phone'

Mandeep Singh Sidhu says probe his antecedents

'Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal Singh, blocked his phone'

YouTube/ SagaHits file photo

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, October 7

As the security agencies remain on tenterhooks on developments surrounding the emergence of a new hardline leader, Amritpal Singh, the family of the late actor and activist, Deep Sidhu, has called for an investigation into his antecedents.

Mandeep Sidhu, Ludhiana-based younger brother of Deep Sidhu and advocate, said Amritpal’s appointment as head of Waris Punjab De, which was founded by his brother, was illegal. “An impression is being given that Deep Sidhu had groomed Amritpal and our family is a party to the decision to appoint Amritpal as the head. However, this is not true. In fact, Deep never talked about Amritpal and seemed he disliked him. He had blocked Amritpal’s phone for 15 days in January and February,” he said.

Brother says probe his antecedents

An impression is being given that Deep Sidhu had groomed Amritpal and our family is a party to the decision to appoint Amritpal as the head of Waris Punjab De. This is totally untrue. — Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Brother

Mandeep said the screenshots of the blocked number have been shared on social media. “My brother’s phone is with me. I have the evidence,” he said.

Mandeep said Deep had laid down his life for Punjab and had founded Waris Punjab De after much study and research. “It has been hijacked. We need an inquiry into the issue.” Amritpal was appointed the head of Waris Punjab De via a message on the Facebook page of the organisation earlier this year. After that Amritpal has made two public appearances where, as per critics and the security agencies, he has tried to look like slain Sikh leader Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Last week, he caught attention at a function in Rode, the native village of Bhindranwale, on the occasion of his “dastar bandhi”. Earlier, he partook of “amrit” at Anandpur Sahib in the presence of a large crowd. In his speeches, Amritpal has asked Sikh youths to return to the Sikh Panth. He said cutting hair and the influence of pop culture and drugs were taking the youths away from the tenets of Sikhism and all Sikhs should wear turbans.

Some retired police officials call Amritpal’s emergence and the tone and tenor of his speeches and attire a well-laid-out script of the 1980s. “It’s the same script. At that time too, religion was the rallying point for hardliners. It remains to be seen if moderate voices and the security agencies are able to check any development leading to a law and order problem,” one of them said.

Interestingly, some foreign-based Sikh journalists have been covering the movement of Amritpal widely while a local journalist has complained that he had received death threats from Amritpal. His complaint is pending with the Mohali police.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) is the only party openly supporting Amritpal. “Seeking sovereignty is a legal right of the Sikhs or any community. However, we do not support any use of violent means to achieve this,” said Prof Mohinder Pal Singh, a spokesperson for the party.

Farmer leader Joginder Ugrahan has criticised Amritpal and the SAD-Amritsar for their speeches. “Amritpal is a nobody. He is just a Class XII passout and has no experience with issues of farming and Punjab. The worst is that he is associated with a party which calls Shaheed Bhagat Singh a terrorist. We did not allow them to hijack our farmer agitation, a peaceful movement, and succeeded because of it.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs has already cautioned the Punjab Government about the Rode function and has asked it for maintaining vigil.

#Amritpal Singh #deep sidhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

2
Patiala

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

3
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh

4
Haryana

Ambala SGPC members march towards Amritsar to oppose validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act

5
Nation

Watch: Women pull each other’s hair, hit cop during argument over seat inside Mumbai’s local train

6
J & K

6 army jawans killed in road accident following landslide in Ladakh

7
Nation

Watch: This 'dadi' dances like no one's watching as popular MGR song plays on moving bus in Tamil Nadu, goes viral

8
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan

9
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held

10
Sports

Harbhajan Singh writes to PCA members, alleges illegal activities by office-bearers

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers

Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada

Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada

A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...

All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020


Cities

View All

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Food outlets challaned for using plastic

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Chandigarh University video 'leak': Out on bail, Rankaj Verma claims innocence

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Manohar Lal Khattar pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

Tribunal to decide if PFI ban is justified

Criminal held after shootout with Noida cops

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

On way to school, girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Eight arrested for gambling

Of ~18L fine, only ~7,500 recovered so far in district

Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Woman among 4 booked for fraud

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair

Crackers sans licence seized

Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in day in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala