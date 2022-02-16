Deep Sidhu to be cremated in younger brother’s hometown Ludhiana; Sunny Deol, Gurdas Maan condole death

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 16

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu will be cremated in Ludhiana on Wednesday. His younger brother lives there. Deep died on Tuesday evening after his car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district,

Deep was accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year.

The 37-year-old actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda.

The accident spot was around 25 km from Singhu border, the epicentre of last year's farmers' protest against farm laws.

A female friend accompanying him was taken to a hospital where her condition was stable.

Police after an autopsy handed over the body of Deep Sidhu to his family members on Wednesday. The family had come to the general hospital in Sonepat to collect the body.

The actor hailed from Muktsar district. Sidhu had participated in the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at the Delhi borders.

Sidhu was a close aide of BJP MP Sunny Deol, who contested from the Gurdaspur seat in Punjab during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had remained with Deol during the poll campaigning.

Sunny Deol took to twitter to mourn the demise of Punjabi actor.

Shocked to hear about the passing away of #DeepSidhu, deepest condolences to his daughter & wife and to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 16, 2022

Oh din Kal varga lagda hai jado mein Deep Sidhu de viah teh Gaya si, Tej ajvi ohda ohi Hasmukh chera meri akhan samney aa reha hai. Eh dukhdai hadsey ne meinu nishabd karta. Pramatma ohdi Rooh nu shanti bakshey, teh usdey parivaar nu es Gehrey dukh nu sehan da bal bakshey. — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) February 15, 2022