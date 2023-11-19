Defamation case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh produced in Amritsar court

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was today produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here in connection with a defamation case filed by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia had accused Sanjay of making defamatory statements against him during political rallies in the run-up to the 2017 Assembly elections.

The next hearing in the case will take place on December 16. Sanjay’s wife Anita Singh was allowed to meet her husband for nearly two minutes on Saturday.

Earlier, under tight security, sleuths of the ED brought him from Delhi’s Tihar jail to the CJM court here where senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also arrived.

Sanjay said he would continue to fight against “dictatorship”. He said his fight for truth would continue.

Talking to mediapersons outside the court complex, Majithia said it was Sanjay who wanted to see him in jail but now the AAP leader himself was behind bars.

Majithia had filed the case against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khetan in May 2016.

While Kejriwal had apologised to Majithia for his statements in March 2018, Sanjay had not done so and decided to face the charges in court.

#Bikram Majithia #Rajya Sabha #Shiromani Akali Dal