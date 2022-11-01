Defamation Case: MP Sanjay Singh concludes evidence

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana October 31

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh today appeared in a local court and concluded his evidence in a defamation case filed by former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him.

In all, he has examined three witnesses in the case from his side to prove his innocence.

Thereafter, the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh adjourned the case for hearing final arguments on November 5.